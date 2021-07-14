Man killed in motorcycle crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in south Sacramento

Chyron

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night after crashing into a pole in south Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 32-year-old driver from Sacramento was heading northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near 45th Avenue around 8 p.m. when he swerved off the road, hit a curb and struck a pole, CHP said. He flew off the vehicle upon impact and responding medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Officers are investigating what caused the crash. The driver’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after his family is notified.