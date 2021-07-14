Sacramento police search neighborhood near Watt Avenue after suspect runs from detectives

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

Sacramento police officers on Wednesday afternoon were looking for a wanted suspect who ran from detectives in a neighborhood near Watt Avenue, officials said. The suspect might be armed.

Officers, with help from a SWAT team, were searching the neighborhood east of Watt and just north of Highway 50, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police detectives on Wednesday were following up on an investigation to find a wanted suspect who was spotted in the 8800 block of Sawtelle Way, just south of the American River, police said.

As of 12:30 p.m., officers created a perimeter around the area and were looking for the suspect. Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies also were at the scene assisting police.

Police said the search for the suspect may be impacting traffic in the area. La Riviera Drive has been closed to traffic from Watt to Waterton Way, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced around 12:30 p.m. on social media.

The Police Department has not released any further details about the incident. It was unclear what charges the suspect faced.