Second victim in deadly Old Sacramento shooting identified as 16-year-old teen

Sacramento Fire Department personnel respond to a shooting Friday, July 16, 2021, in Old Sacramento that left two dead and four injured. The second victim in the shooting has been identified by the coroner. Public Safety News

The second person killed in a weekend shooting in Old Sacramento was identified Wednesday by the coroner.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Reaves, 16, of Sacramento was killed in the Friday night shooting that also injured four people. The other victim killed — Alex Cerda, 21, of Sacramento — was identified Tuesday by the coroner.

Cerda’s wife has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral. According to the page, Cerda was the father of a 3-year-old boy.

The two men arrested in connection with the shooting — Marcus Matthew Trull, 22, and Cedric Joe Salcedo, 21 — appeared Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court. Their arraignment has been waived until their next court appearance Aug. 19.