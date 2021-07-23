Crime - Sacto 911

Marysville man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault met victim on dating app, police say

A Marysville man accused of sexually assaulting a woman has been arrested on multiple charges, police said.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Kenneth James Jones on Thursday, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release.

He was booked into the Yuba County jail on charges of rape, oral copulation, false imprisonment and a parole violation, booking records show. Jail records show he is ineligible for bail.

The victim reported the sexual assault to police in late June and said she met the suspect through a dating app, police said.

The victim said the suspect told her his name was “Kenneth James,” according to the news release. Detectives investigated and identified the suspect as Jones, leading to his arrest.

