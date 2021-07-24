Galt police officers suspect a husband of shooting and killing his wife after argument

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of shooting his wife to death at a home in Galt, according to police.

In a news release, the Galt Police Department said that officers were called to the 10000 block of Walnut Avenue just after 10 p.m. where a 65-year-old woman had been shot.

Officers attempted CPR on the woman, who was later pronounced dead by Cosumnes Fire Department personnel.

Agustin Granados Camacho, 56, the woman’s husband, was later found in a nearby orchard. He surrendered to a SWAT team and was arrested without incident. A loaded, stolen shotgun was also found in the orchard where Camacho was located, police said.

Investigators suspect that the woman and her husband had gotten into an argument, after which Camacho followed her into a room and shot her. Police believe that he then fled into the orchard, where he fired another shot with a shotgun.

Camacho was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges of murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of stolen property. He is ineligible for bail, according to Sheriff’s Office records.