76-year-old bicyclist killed by suspected DUI driver on American River Parkway identified

A 76-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a suspected DUI driver last month along the American River Parkway has been identified by officials.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said the victim was Michael Dodson of Sacramento. Dodson on June 29 was hit by an alleged intoxicated driver, who was later arrested by Sacramento police officers.

Officers were sent to the bike trail on the north side of the parkway near the 1700 block of Tribute Road just after 9 a.m., when they found Dodson suffering serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Dodson died on Friday.

Police said on the day of the crash that the driver went through a bike trail gate trying to get onto the path.

Police found the driver, Armando Moreno-Rodriguez, 25, still at the scene of the crash and said he was “displaying objective signs of intoxication.”

Moreno-Rodriguez remains in custody at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office records. He faces charges of hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury or death while driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Sacramento County court records show that Moreno-Rodriguez appeared in court July 1 for his arraignment and had his bail status changed upon review. He is currently ineligible for bail.