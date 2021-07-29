Two arrested after hiding vacuums in toy boxes in theft at Auburn Target, deputies say

A man and woman from Citrus Heights were arrested on burglary and other charges by Placer County deputies after being accused of swapping vacuums into boxes for lower-priced toys.

A loss-prevention officer at an Auburn Target saw a man and woman taking toys out of their boxes in the infant toys section on July 20, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

They then put Dyson vacuums in the boxes, valued at more than $1,000, and were charged for the toys rather than the vacuums at the register, the agency said.

Deputies were alerted and began an investigation. The suspects were soon located via OfferUp and detained the next day.

They were identified as 31-year old Denelle Long and 24-year old William Hammond.

Long and Hammond are also responsible for other thefts at Targets in the area, according to deputies.

They have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine, which deputies said they found in a search of a car.

Hammond is currently in Auburn Main Jail with his bail set for $75,000. Long’s custody status could not be determined.