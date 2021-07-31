Someone broke into the Sacramento History Museum. Here’s what they took, official says

The Sacramento History Museum, pictured during a Dia de los Muertos celebration in October 2017, was hit by a break-in in the early hours of Saturday, July 31 2021. Sacramento History Museum

The Sacramento History Museum was closed Saturday morning after a person broke into the museum and stole gold artifacts.

At 5:15 a.m., video showed, someone broke into the main entrance of the museum in Old Town Sacramento. They went directly to an upstairs gallery and stole gold artifacts out of a display case, exiting the museum three minutes after entering.

Delta Pick Mello, the executive director of the museum, told The Bee that all alarm systems worked properly but the person was gone by the time police arrived. She added that the thief attempted to break into three display cases but was only able to open one, indicating that some security measures worked.

“The museum has been here for 36 years and this is the first time this has happened,” Pick Mello said. “So we feel our security measures are there; this just is something that took place within three minutes.”

Museum officials do not yet have an estimate for the value of the stolen items, but did note that they were fully made of gold.

Pick Mello said that the surveillance cameras did not give a clear view of the suspect’s face. The Sacramento Police Department is investigating, using the video, fingerprints and other evidence.

The museum was closed as officials cleaned up damage at the front entrance and continued to survey the crime scene. Pick Mello expects the museum to re-open in the afternoon, though museum employees will close off the portion of the upstairs gallery that the break-in targeted.

Hours have not changed for the Old Town Sacramento underground tours operating out of the museum.