Citrus Heights woman arrested for setting fire to her own home, Metro Fire says

A woman from Citrus Heights was arrested early Tuesday morning after she set her own home on fire with another person inside, according to a news release from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire occurred at 2:30 a.m. in the area of Locher Way, Metro Fire said. Firefighters conducted an aggressive attack because the fire spread throughout the house.

No one was injured and no other structures were damaged, according to Metro Fire.

The Citrus Heights Police Department and Metro Fire arson investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson. Metro Fire said homeowner Justina Daggett sparked the blaze.

Daggett was arrested on two counts of arson and was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail. The other person in the house was not identified.

