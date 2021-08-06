One dead after Thursday night shooting in Foothill Farms, Sheriff’s Office says

One man died from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Foothill Farms, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded about 11:55 p.m. to the 6400 block of Verner Avenue on reports of an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived, they found the adult male suffering from a gunshot would. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Friday morning news release, the Sheriff’s Office stated that the suspect remains at large. Detectives continued to check the area for evidence and interview witnesses.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release identifying information about the victim once next of kin is notified.

