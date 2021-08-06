Crime - Sacto 911

Six months after slaying at a Rancho Cordova hotel, Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they believe is responsible for an early 2021 homicide at a Rancho Cordova hotel.

On Jan. 25, Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the 10700 block of Gold Center Drive to check on the welfare of a person there. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman dead inside a hotel room.

The death of Shanda Lee Givens, 43, was ruled a homicide.

On Aug. 5, deputies arrested Tevis Jacob Payne, 45, in connection with Givens’ death. It is unclear whether the two knew each other.

Payne is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces a homicide charge. He will appear in court Monday.

