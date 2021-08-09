30-year-old found in Placer County canal had feet tied together, Sheriff’s Office says

A man found dead last week in Wise Canal in Placer County with bound feet has been identified as a 30-year-old, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

A PG&E worker found the body near Peaceful Valley Road around noon Thursday, Lt. Nelson Resendes said. The man was partially clothed with no obvious signs of trauma, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the man beyond his age.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was not a victim of the River Fire and suspects the body was in the canal for more than a week. The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, Resendes said.