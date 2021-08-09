Deadly shooting left one dead in a Stockton homeless camp. The CHP has made an arrest

Officers have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a Stockton homeless encampment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A little before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot and killed underneath Interstate 5 in the area of Weber Avenue and Washington Street, the CHP’s Valley Division said in a news release. Officers said they identified Robert Anthony Christensen, 22, as the suspect.

The CHP said he was a transient on probation at the time of the shooting.

Officers got a warrant for Christensen and found him Thursday near the Weber Point Waterfront, according to the release. After being surrounded, Christensen ran and jumped into the water before being arrested, the CHP said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Neither Christensen nor anyone in law enforcement was injured during the arrest. Officials said they still have not found the weapon that was used, a .22-caliber revolver.

Christensen was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Jail records show he is ineligible for bail and faces three other charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon.