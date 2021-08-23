Two arrested on suspicion of shooting, killing Sacramento man at Olivehurst park

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at Johnson Park in Olivehurst, Yuba County deputies said.

The shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 16, with the victim — later identified as Ondrai White, 25, of Sacramento — declared dead at the scene, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Department arrested Brayden Martinez, 19, of Linda on Thursday and Asael Prado Villalobos, 21, of Olivehurst on Friday.

Both face murder charges. Martinez also faces suspicion of accessory and drug sale charges.

The men were booked into Yuba County Jail.