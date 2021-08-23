Detectives arrest two in shooting that killed woman after argument at North Sacramento party

Homicide detectives arrested two men in connection with the death of a woman who was killed when an argument at a party in North Sacramento escalated to gunfire over the weekend.

Milton Collins, 18, on suspicion of homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting early Sunday, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release. The detectives also arrested Deandre Collins, 21, on a felony threats charge related to the shooting, police officials said.

Both suspects were booked at the Sacramento County Jail early Monday and were being held without bail. Milton Collins was arrested on suspicion of making threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury, according to jail records.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the woman killed in the shooting once her family has been properly notified. Her name had not been released as of Monday morning.

The fatal shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard, just north of Eleanor Avenue.

Police officials said on Monday that the motive behind the shooting remained under investigation, but detectives believe an argument during a party escalated to the shooting.

Officers responded to the reported shooting and found the injured woman with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and took the woman to a hospital, where later she was pronounced dead.

The detectives canvassed the area for potential witnesses and evidence and were still seeking information about this homicide on Monday.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.