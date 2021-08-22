Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento police identify three suspects in connection with College/Glen killing

The Sacramento Police Department recently identified three people as suspects in the July killing of a 19-year-old woman.

In a social media update, the Police Department said that Raymond Hainta, 20, was taken into custody on a warrant in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday on suspicion of killing Rebecca Chaquies.

Chaquies was found dead inside a unit at the Confluence Apartments on Occidental Drive in the College/Glen neighborhood on July 12, having suffered “critical injuries,” police said at the time.

Jail records from Fulton County in Georgia show that Raymond Hainta remains in custody in Atlanta as a fugitive from justice and faces a murder charge. Sacramento police had issued a warrant for his arrest by local police.

Investigators are unsure of the exact motive behind the killing but said that he was known to Chaquies.

Two other people suspected of being accessories were taken into custody Thursday in Sacramento: Amy Hainta, 41, and Andrew Kearny, 51.

Both are in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail and are ineligible for bail, according to jail records.

Amy Hainta faces charges of accessory to murder, soliciting prostitution and loitering with intent to commit prostitution. Kearny faces a charge of accessory to murder and has an outstanding warrant out of Mendocino County.

