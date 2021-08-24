3 from South Lake Tahoe arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking meth, U.S. Attorney says

Three South Lake Tahoe residents face an array of federal charges for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Joshua Daniel Wilson, 34, was charged on Aug. 19 with one count of distributing over 500 grams of meth, four counts of distributing 50 grams of meth, and one count for dealing firearms without a license according to officials.

Wilson allegedly sold meth to an informant four times over the span of five months, and offered to sell other drugs like MDMA and LSD as well. He and Cody Lee Cramer, 39, from Texas also allegedly sold the informant firearms without serial numbers.

Patricia Louise Ezikian, 69, was also charged the same day with four counts of distributing 50 grams of meth. She allegedly sold meth to an informant multiple times over several months.

Prosecutors say the third resident, Frank Ray Bacon, 53, faces two counts for distributing at least 50 grams of meth. He allegedly sold meth to an informant twice according to the release.

Wilson faces a minimum 10-year sentence with up to life in sentence and a $10 million fine if he is convicted. If convicted, the gun sales could net Cramer and Wilson five years in prison. Ezikian faces five to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million if convicted of his charges.