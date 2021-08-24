Yolo County market stabbing caught on camera; suspect arrested and victim hospitalized

Investigators used security camera video to find and arrest a suspect in a stabbing caught on camera inside a Yolo County market Monday, sheriff’s officials said.

Luis Eduardo Osuna-Ruso was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. Authorities found the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The stabbing was reported about 11:15 a.m. inside the Wayside Market in Knights Landing. Sheriff’s officials said deputies arrived and did not find a suspect or victim at the market, but they found a large amount of blood inside the business.

Witnesses described the reported attack in which the suspect, later identified as Osuna-Ruso, “stabbed and bludgeoned the victim with a large knife,” sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators reviewed the market’s security camera video, which showed Osuno-Ruso “brutally attack the victim with the knife,” according to the Sheriff’s Office announcement.

Deputies created a perimeter around the area and found Osuna-Ruso after he jumped several fences, sheriff’s officials said. Osuna-Ruso was later booked at the Yolo County Jail.

Investigators determined the stabbing victim left the market because he believed he was wanted by law enforcement. Authorities found the victim Tuesday morning and took him to the hospital.