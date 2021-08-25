Authorities investigate alleged attempt by man to lure 3 Roseville teens into car

The Roseville Police Department is investigating an incident where a driver allegedly tried to lure three teens into his truck.

“We’re actively investigating this incident and following up on possible leads,” the Roseville PD said in a Facebook post. “Because this is an ongoing investigation, we have no additional information to share at this time.”

Roseville Councilman Scoot Alvord was contacted by a Westpark neighbor to share details of the incident. A post was made in the Westpark Neighbor Association Facebook page so parents could talk to their children.

A white male in his late 20s to early 30s allegedly approached three 14-year-old girls in Westpark late Monday evening. The man allegedly offered the girls $40 each to get into the truck with him and said he wanted to “cover them in cash,” according to the post.

He continue to follow them after they refused and ran. The teens made it safely to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

The driver’s truck is described to be a possible older Toyota Tacoma or Tundra and looked to be an extended cab pickup with faded red paint.

Roseville Police Investigations Unit encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (916) 746-1059.