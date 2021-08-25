Stockton shoplifter sought after running over employee’s foot in motorized wheelchair

Stockton Police Department is seeking help identifying a shoplifting suspect who ran over an employee’s foot while fleeing last week.

The suspect entered the business Aug. 15 on the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue, across from san Joaquin Delta College and attempted to leave with unpaid merchandise, officers said.

The shoplifter ran over an employee’s foot when an employee talked to them. They then fled the store with the merchandise.

Officials included photos of the suspect in a news release on social media.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Stockton police at 209-937-7222.