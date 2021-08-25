Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Stockton shoplifter sought after running over employee’s foot in motorized wheelchair

Stockton Police Department is seeking help identifying a shoplifting suspect who ran over an employee’s foot while fleeing last week.

The suspect entered the business Aug. 15 on the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue, across from san Joaquin Delta College and attempted to leave with unpaid merchandise, officers said.

The shoplifter ran over an employee’s foot when an employee talked to them. They then fled the store with the merchandise.

Officials included photos of the suspect in a news release on social media.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Stockton police at 209-937-7222.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service