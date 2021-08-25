West Sacramento police investigating death of woman found beneath Pioneer Bridge

Detectives were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in a cement canal below the Pioneer Memorial Bridge in West Sacramento.

The woman was found dead about 11:15 a.m. in the canal east of Jefferson Boulevard, the West Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release.

Officers secured the scene and the department’s investigative unit was summoned. Police officials said the department’s traffic division and a drone team were called to the scene to get photos and a 3-D scanning of the area.

The case was being investigated as a “death investigation,” according to the police news release. Police officials said they had no further details available about the woman’s death.