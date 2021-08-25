Arrest in Caldor Fire zone — El Dorado deputies say ‘widespread looting is not occurring’

Officers on Wednesday arrested a man on suspicion stealing property from homes evacuated because of the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, sheriff’s officials said.

Nearly 25,000 people in El Dorado County have been evacuated because of the Caldor Fire. The wildfire has burned about 126,182 acres (197 square miles), and firefighters had 11% of the fire contained, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service said in a Wednesday morning update.

Local authorities, along with law enforcement officials from throughout the region, have conducted 24-hour patrols in evacuated areas to deter home theft.

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement security teams arrested a man in the Pollock Pines area after home security camera video spotted the suspect, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook.

Sheriff’s officials said the security teams found the man with property that appeared to have been stolen. The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a photo of what appeared to be a chainsaw and two lawn trimmers confiscated during Wednesday’s arrest.

Deputies arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of looting during a state of emergency and drug possession, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s name was not released.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies and officers have been questioning pedestrians and drivers in vehicles in these evacuated areas. On Tuesday, security teams conducted more than 50 traffic stops.

“Contrary to any rumors you may hear, widespread looting is not occurring in these evacuated areas,” sheriff’s officials said in Wednesday afternoon’s Facebook post. “Please understand EDSO and other assisting agencies are committed to protecting your property during this difficult time for our community.”

The wildfire has destroyed at least 461 homes, 11 businesses and 165 minor structures, though damage assessment was still in progress. Flames are threatening about 17,500 other structures, according to Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.