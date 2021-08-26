Woman from Natomas arrested on suspicion of EDD fraud totaling over $535,000, DA says

A woman from Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of filing fraudulent California Employment Development Department for more than half a million dollars and drug possession, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Allison Illahi was charged with five counts of drugs sales, 40 counts related to EDD fraud, 42 counts of possessing extended magazines, and one count of gun trafficking, according to the release.

A search of Illahi’s home Monday uncovered a large cache of narcotics, gun parts, an unregistered gun and evidence of EDD fraud, the DA’s office said.

“We continue to see staggering amounts of fraudulent EDD activity combined with illegal firearms in our communities. This dangerous combination undoubtedly has fueled a dramatic increase in violent crime throughout the state,” District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a news release.

The narcotics in her possession included 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 19.8 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of heroin, 24 grams of cocaine and approximately 400 oxycodone pills. There was also evidence of gun trafficking in her home, officers said.

Officers also found 14 fraudulent EDD cards, EDD paperwork and a notebook with the personal identifying information of at least 30 victims. The suspect likely obtained more than $536,000 in EDD funds, the DA’s Office said.

“Sacramento’s law enforcement agencies will continue to partner together to investigate EDD fraud and the havoc it brings to our community,” Schubert said.