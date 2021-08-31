One dies of self-inflicted wounds, another injured in Roseville stabbing, police says

One person died from apparent self-inflicted wounds and another was injured Tuesday morning after officers responded to a reported stabbing in a Roseville residential neighborhood.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of New England Drive, just south of Schooner Drive and a few block east of Sunrise Boulevard.

Officers arriving at the scene found one victim with nonlife-threatening wounds and another person who was harming himself with a knife, the Roseville Police Department. announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

The officers tried to speak with the person holding the knife for several minutes before they moved in, police officials said. The person with the knife had significant self-inflicted wounds, according to the Police Department.

The officers secured the knife and began life-saving measures. Police officials said the self-inflicted wounds were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers did not use any less-than-lethal devices or fire any weapons during the incident, according to the Police Department.

“The neighborhood is secure and there’s no additional threat to the community,” police officials wrote in the Facebook post. “Officers will be in the area for the next several hours investigating the incident.”

The Police Department did not release any further information about the stabbing Tuesday.