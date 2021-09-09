Sacramento sheriff’s deputy shoots carjacking suspect during fight in Arden Arcade

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon released details about a deputy who shot a carjacking suspect Tuesday night after the deputy reportedly was struck in the head, knocked to the ground and a fight ensued.

The 25-year-old Sacramento County man shot by the deputy remained hospitalized Thursday in critical but stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release. Sheriff’s officials did not release the man’s name.

The deputy who shot the suspect is an 11-year veteran of law enforcement and has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2010. In accordance with sheriff’s policies and procedures, the deputy will be placed on administrative leave.

The Sheriff’s Office will release video evidence related to the shooting by the end of next week, according to the news release. Sheriff’s officials did not release the deputy’s name.

Reported carjacking

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reported carjacking occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. A 72-year-old woman reported her grandson assaulted her, forcibly removed her from her vehicle and drove away with the car, leaving her in the street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from another law enforcement agency were called to the carjacking scene, and they helped the victim until medics arrived and took her to a hospital for treatment of a possible arm fracture, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office Communications Center or responding deputies were not aware of the reported carjacking when the encounter with the suspect occurred later that night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident on Maple Glen Road in Arden Arcade. The resident told the Sheriff’s Office that someone crashed a vehicle into a ditch outside their home. The caller said an elderly resident in the house went outside to check on the crashed vehicle but was physically assaulted by someone getting out of the car and trying to leave the area.

The male suspect then walked south on Maple Glen Road, just north of Arden Way. Video evidence at the scene shows the suspect walked to another home’s porch and tried to open the locked front door, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The suspect then left the porch, picked up a large rock from the yard and returned to the porch, before ringing the doorbell and apparently waiting for someone to answer the door. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect then left with the rock in his hand after nobody answered the door.

He continued walking south on Maple Glen. The first deputy arrived along Maple Glen driving north in a marked sheriff’s patrol sport utility vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy spotted a suspect who matched the description given by the resident who reported the crash. The suspect was walking down the street toward the patrol SUV on its passenger side.

Deputy shoots suspect

The deputy stopped and told the suspect to stop, but the suspect continued walking along the side of the SUV, according to the news release. The deputy got out of his vehicle and continued giving commands as he walked along the driver’s side until the deputy and suspect met behind the patrol SUV.

“The suspect, with the rock, struck the deputy in the head causing him to fall to the ground,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release. “The suspect then immediately engages the deputy in a physical fight as he is on the ground.”

The deputy was on the ground when he fired his duty weapon five times. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect continued assaulting the deputy “through the gunfire.”

The suspect disengaged after he was struck by bullets, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Other deputies arrived and “rendered aid” to the suspect until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, according to the news release. Sheriff’s Officials said the suspect will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail “on multiple felony charges” once he’s released from the hospital.

Sheriff’s detectives, internal affairs investigators, crime scene investigators, the California Department of Justice Officer-Involved-Shooting Team and Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office investigators were called to the scene to investigate the shooting.