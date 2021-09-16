Sacramento Sheriff’s Office releases video of deputy shooting carjacking suspect

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon released video of a deputy shooting a carjacking suspect after the deputy reportedly was struck in the head with a large rock and knocked to the ground.

Darren Napolean Stone, 26, of Sacramento County remained hospitalized Thursday in stable condition after being struck by two bullets during the encounter with the deputy last week, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

Stone, who faces felony charges, will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail once he’s released from the hospital, the release said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy who shot Stone was placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policies and procedures.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy suffered a concussion during the encounter. He’s expected to make a full recovery after receiving medical treatment and return to full duty soon, according to the agency.

The deputy is an 11-year veteran of law enforcement and has worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office since 2010. He is assigned to the agency’s K-9 Unit and has six years of patrol experience.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the deputy’s name.

Edited video of the shooting, which was posted to the Sheriff’s Office’s YouTube account on Thursday, included narration from sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, recorded audio of 911 calls, dashboard camera video, body camera video and security camera video.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the carjacking occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Sept. 7.

A 72-year-old woman reported her grandson assaulted her, forcibly removed her from her vehicle and drove away with the car, leaving her in the street, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a possible arm fracture the agency said.

The Sheriff’s Office Communications Center or responding deputies were not aware of the reported carjacking when the encounter with the suspect occurred later that night.

911 caller on Maple Glen Road

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Maple Glen Road resident in Arden Arcade, the agency said.

The resident reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office that someone crashed a vehicle into a ditch outside their home.

The caller said an elderly resident in the house went outside to check on the crashed vehicle but was physically assaulted by someone getting out of the car and trying to leave the area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“There was a guy, he went in the ditch and my husband went to see if he was ok ... and he got out ... and he was beating the c--- out of him,” the 911 caller tells the dispatcher in the recorded audio.

The male suspect then walked south on Maple Glen, just north of Arden Way, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Video evidence at the scene shows the suspect walked to another home’s porch and tried to open the locked front door, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then left the porch, picked up a large rock from the yard and returned to the porch, before ringing the doorbell and apparently waiting for someone to answer the door, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect then left with the rock in his hand after nobody answered the door.

The first deputy arrived along Maple Glen driving north in a Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, the agency said.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy spotted a suspect, later identified as Stone, who matched the description given by the resident who reported the crash. The suspect was allegedly walking down the street toward the sports utility vehicle on its passenger side.

Deputy and suspect fight on the ground

The deputy stopped and told Stone to stop, but the suspect continued walking along the side of the SUV, according to the news release.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and continued giving commands as he walked along the driver’s side until the deputy and Stone met behind the patrol SUV, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The suspect, with a large rock still in his hand, struck the deputy in the head so hard that the rock bounced and traveled several feet from the initial impact, causing him to become dazed and disoriented,” Grassman said said in the edited video.

The Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the deputy then fired the first bullet from his gun and fell to the ground, but the sound of the gunfire did not faze Stone, who immediately fought with the deputy on the ground.

Stone punched and kicked the deputy who trying to get up, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Grassmann said the deputy then fired a second shot from his gun, but Stone continued to assault the deputy.

“It is only after three more rounds are fired, two of which hit the suspect, does (Stone) finally disengage from the fight and falls to the ground in a seated position,” Grassmann says in the video released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Other deputies arrived and “rendered aid” to Stone until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, according to the release.