Man stabbed at home in Linda by a person who came to his door, Yuba County deputies say

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon at his home in Linda after a person came to his door, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the stabbing took place about 1:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Kenwood Way.

The resident was stabbed after an unknown person approached the door, wearing a face covering and holding a box.

After the resident responded to the door, he was stabbed, and the suspect fled on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A camera at the door of the home captured an image of the suspect, whose face is obscured by a mask and glasses. The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call 530-749-7777.