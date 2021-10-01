Sacramento sheriff’s detectives arrest 5 suspects in two North Highlands fatal shootings

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives arrested five people in connection with two fatal shootings in North Highlands, including two men identified as suspects in both homicide cases.

The shootings, which occurred two months apart this year, resulted in the deaths of Dezay Richardson, 15, of Stockton and Bryan Sotelo, 19, of Sacramento.

Jerrin Ranell Norman, 31, William Edward Tardy, 29, Gene Gibson, 25, and Desmon Damon Pierceson, 27, were arrested on suspicion of homicide in Sotelo’s death, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

Norman, Gibson and Gabrielle Danielle McDaniel, 31, were arrested in connection with Richardson’s death, sheriff’s officials said.

All five suspects were being held without bail Friday evening at the Sacramento County Jail. They were scheduled to make their first appearance Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about their arrests.

Along with homicide charges in both shootings, Norman and Gibson also face charges of attempted murder and being an accessory after the fact, according to jail records.

McDaniel is the only suspect who does not face a homicide charge. Jail records indicate she was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact in Richardson’s shooting death.

Pierceson had been in custody at the jail since March 11 on charges in another case before he was arrested on the homicide charge, according to jail records. The four other suspects were booked at the jail Thursday night.

Richardson was killed and another boy hospitalized in a Jan. 9 shooting in the 3900 block of Renick Way in North Highlands. Shortly after 8 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported shooting and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies performed life-saving measures until medics arrived, who then pronounced Richardson dead at the scene.

Sotelo was found dead March 9 after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a vehicle with bullet holes near Harrison Street and Madison Avenue in North Highlands, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sotelo was found “slumped over and unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.