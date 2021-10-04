Yuba County sheriff’s detectives use door video to find and arrest Linda stabbing suspect

Images from a front door camera helped Yuba County sheriff’s detectives find and arrest a man suspected of stabbing a Linda resident who was attacked Friday after answering his door.

Daniel Solis was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and burglary, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release Monday.

Solis, 30, of Linda, was arrested Sunday morning. He was booked at the Yuba County Jail with his bail amount set at $1 million. Sheriff’s officials said the 59-year-old man injured in the stabbing remained listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The stabbing occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the home in the 1800 block of Kenwood Way, just south of North Beale Road and east of Highway 70.

The resident was stabbed after an unknown person approached the door, wearing a face covering and holding a box, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The resident opened the door and was stabbed by the suspect who left on a bicycle.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A camera at the door of the home captured an image of the suspect, whose face was obscured by a mask and glasses. Detectives released a still image of the suspect captured on camera.

CBS 13 published video from the door camera that was provided by the victim’s family. The video shows the suspect pretending to have a delivery and holding what appeared to be an iPhone box before brandishing what appeared to be a weapon and forcing the victim back inside his home.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators received tips from the public that helped them identify Solis as the stabbing suspect. The investigators served a search warrant at Solis’ home on Hammonton Smartsville Road, where they found him and took him into custody.