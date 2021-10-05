Man accused of indecent exposure is suspect in Placer County attempted kidnapping

Three more victims have come forward to authorities in the case of a man accused of sexually exposing himself to females and trying to kidnap a female along Interstate 80 in Auburn, Placer County sheriff’s officials said.

Last week, Anthony Steven Rodriguez, 26, of Auburn, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and sexual battery in connection with three incidents over the past few months, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and sexual battery, Rodriguez faces felony charges of kidnapping with the intent to commit robbery and intimidating or dissuading a witness, according to jail records.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said Rodriguez is responsible for an attempted kidnapping on Interstate 80 in Auburn, where he tried to pull a female victim into his car. The California Highway Patrol and sheriff’s detectives were investigating the attempted kidnapping.

Rodriguez remained in custody Tuesday afternoon at the Placer County Jail with bail set at $1.285 million.

The first reported incident occurred June 18. Sheriff’s officials said Rodriguez gave a ride to a female in North Auburn, and he introduced himself as “Wicked” to her. Rodriguez parked his vehicle in a church parking lot, exposed himself and sexually battered the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The second reported incident occurred Sept. 24. Rodriguez parked his vehicle next to a female at the North Fork Veterinary Clinic in Auburn. Sheriff’s officials said Rodriguez exposed himself and sexually gratified himself while recording himself and her reaction on video.

Later that day, Rodriguez parked next to another female at the Auburn Public Library and performed a similar act, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez is a suspect in similar incidents reported to other law-enforcement agencies in Placer County. Sheriff’s officials said Rodriguez drove a light-colored Ford Taurus SE sedan.

Last week, investigators believed there may be other victims. After the Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Rodriguez on social media, the three additional victims came forward to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office asked any other potential victims to call detectives at 530-889-6984.