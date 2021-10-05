Homeless man suspected of arson, domestic violence after fire at vacant Yuba County mall

Detectives arrested a transient man who allegedly threatened to kill himself and a female during a domestic violence confrontation early Saturday before starting a fire that destroyed the former Peachtree Mall in Linda.

Thomas Paul Wright, 32, was arrested on suspicion of arson, attempted murder, burglary and making criminal threats, Yuba County officials announced in a news release Tuesday.

The fire occurred at the boarded-up Feather River Center, formerly known as the Peachtree Mall, at 6000 Lindhurst Ave. just east of Highway 70. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the scene about 5:30 a.m. Saturday and removed Wright from inside the vacant mall.

The deputies learned that Wright had a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of violating probation, and he was booked at the Yuba County Jail that morning.

Sheriff’s officials said a victim came forward to report she had been in a domestic violence confrontation with Wright early Saturday inside the vacant mall. She told investigators the confrontation escalated, and Wright threatened to kill them by burning down the building.

Wright then reportedly lit insulation and other materials on fire inside the building, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wright remains in custody in Marysville; his bail amount set at $1 million.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 6:04 PM.