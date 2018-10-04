Sac City Unified board OKs trimming $10M from fiscal gulf. The plan is likely to be rejected again

The Sacramento City Unified School District voted to approve a budget with $10 million in cuts on Thursday knowing that it will be rejected by the county again, after their previous budget was rejected in August.
The $528 million budget made cuts to administrative expenditures, which included discontinuing some vacant positions, but still fell significantly short of clearing the projected $48 million deficit the district will incur by the 2020-21 school year.
The district’s budget still has to be approved by the Sacramento County Office of Education, which John Quinto, the district’s chief business officer, said was very unlikely.
“I’m here to tell you our budget will not be approved” he told the board at the meeting.
Quinto said the deficit was the result of several factors: some one-time grants expired, health care, pension and other costs went up, and funding for special education programs was underestimated due to a budgeting error.
But the data he presented to the board showed that the district has been facing money management problems for years. During the 2016-17 year, the district’s revenues were surpassed by its expenses, despite steadily rising on average since 2013, according to Quinto’s data.
Jessie Ryan, president of the board, said that although the budget requirements could have been met before the Monday deadline set by the county superintendent by making drastic cuts, she preferred to make long-term improvements and utilize cost-saving methods before affecting students.
“As has been said tonight, this is a decades-long issue, and will not be resolved with a 30-day quick fix,” Ryan said.
John Borsos, the executive director of the Sacramento City Teachers Association, said that although the board voted on the revised budget before the county deadline, it could have met the requirements if more significant administrative cuts had been made.
“I think submitting a deficient budget is not meeting the deadline,” Borsos said. “They are conceding they need more time, i.e. not ‘meeting the deadline.’ ”
Quinto’s data showed that 89 cents of every dollar spent in the district goes to salaries and benefits, which he said is high compared to other districts. Only 11 cents go to operational expenses, including equipment, books and supplies.
Amid continued calls from SCTA representatives to reduce his $305,950 salary, district Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said that providing “fair and competitive salaries for all of our employees” was important to the district, adding that his salary has been consistent for more than three years.
Comments