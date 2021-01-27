Some classes canceled due to power outages, bad weather: Here’s what schools are affected

Getty Images

Several school districts in the Sacramento region have canceled online learning classes Wednesday after sites reported power outages due to the extreme winter storm pummeling Northern California.

Sacramento City Unified School District announced outages across campuses. It encouraged those who had internet and power to log in if they could. The district told some parents that further instructions would be given.

San Juan Unified announced in automated messages and on its website that 35 of its schools — spread across Carmichael, Arden Arcade and other eastern suburbs — are without power and that synchronous sessions with teachers are canceled.

“Office staff will be working remotely and will not be available on campus,” according to a message to parents from San Juan Unified. “We ask that families consider postponing campus visits to another day. If you do plan to visit a school office today, please call first to verify that the office has power and is currently open for guests.”

Despite the problems, some teachers in San Juan, including at Del Dayo, were making themselves available online for students who had internet access.

Meal service pickup will continue as planned out all sites. Students in the district will be given an unexcused absence after families report their absence.

Twin Rivers Unified announced power outages, too, and told families that teachers would continue synchronous instruction, including posting assignments for students. School administrators will notify students about school site closures. It’s unclear how many campuses are affected.

In the foothills and Sierra east of Sacramento, a number of districts canceled class because of the weather, including Camino Union and Pollock Pines Elementary schools.

El Dorado Union High, Latrobe Elementary and Pioneer Elementary school districts are on a delayed start.

Several other districts, including Tahoe Truckee Unified, opted for virtual learning.