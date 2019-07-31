No more excuses to go suncreen-free: UCD sets up free dispensers in Roseville and Davis

You may be applying sunscreen all wrong - here’s how to do it right Sun protection is especially important during the summer months. Here's how to properly apply sunscreen to stop sunburn. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun protection is especially important during the summer months. Here's how to properly apply sunscreen to stop sunburn.

With the Central Valley heating up to triple-digit summer temperatures, parks and swimming pools are once again very popular – and potentially perilous – destinations in the Sacramento region. This year, UC Davis is helping residents protect themselves from harmful UV rays by giving out free sunscreen at more than a dozen locations in Roseville and Davis.

The 6-foot-tall “tower” dispensers are hard to miss, standing in the shade under big white umbrellas and featuring four perenially popular letters – “FREE” – in large white-on-blue characters.

On Monday, Mayor John Allard could be spotted next to one of the dispensers in Roseville Aquatic Complex emphasizing the importance of sun safety alongside UC Davis specialist Dr. Nesser Ramirez, according to a news release.

The Roseville towers are part of a UC Davis Health summer safety project, created in partnership with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Eight recreational parks and centers in Roseville offer 16 SPF 30 stations:

Johnson Pool

Kaseberg Park

Mahany Park

Maidu Regional Park

Roseville Aquatics Complex (shade tower)

Roseville Sports Center

Vernon Street Town Square

Woodcreek Golf Club

Several more towers were also placed at five Davis locations:

Central Park

Community Park

Playfields Sports Park

Slide Hill Park

UC Davis Arboretum

As you enjoy the shade and free goods, make sure to also read the skin cancer information and sun safety tips printed on the towers.

Covering up may be easy to forget, according to UC Davis spokesperson Charles Casey, but it can be life-changing. Just a few blistering sunburns can significantly increase your risk of melanoma, the most aggressive type of skin cancer and the most common diagnosed among adolescents and young adults, according to the release.

To keep out of danger, California State Parks urges you to cover up with clothing as well as cream, and check with your doctor before applying sunscreen on newborns and small children. For more guidance on sun safety, check out the Skin Cancer Foundation prevention guidelines at http://www.skincancer.org/prevention.