Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: July 23, 2019

Woman Says Bartender Drugged Her at Popular Downtown Bar

A woman has accused a Sacramento bartender of drugging her at Dive Bar in downtown Sacramento. She said the bartender mixed her drink under the counter and five minutes after she drank it, she went from sober to blacked out.

The Battle Between Rats and Pesticides in California

California cities have been battling a growing number of rodents, and researchers are finding lethal levels of poison in the bodies of birds and mountain lions. Environmental groups are advocating for a ban on certain rodenticides, and they’re posed to be successful.

Canyon Fire Grows Slightly; Napa County Evacuations Lifted

A fire broke out near Lake Berryessa on Monday and prompted evacuations in Napa County. The fire grew about 9 acres overnight, reaching a total of at least 64 acres, but is now 60 percent contained. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, evacuations were lifted.

Help Adoptable Animals in Sacramento

The Sacramento SPCA has teamed up with Witherell’s auction for a benefit auction through July 31. All proceeds will go to the SPCA, which helps care for adoptable animals.

