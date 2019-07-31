Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: July 31, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

Video released of Golden 1 Center trespasser who later died

Sacramento Police released body cam and surveillance footage of the in-custody death of a man who trespassed at Golden 1 Center on July 2. The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

»» Read more here

Another electric scooter company in Sacramento

Jump scooters have some competition. San Francisco-based company, Lime, is placing 250 electric scooters across Sacramento today.

»» Read more here

Growth slows on Tucker Fire in Modoc County

The Tucker Fire burning in Modoc County saw relatively slow growth Tuesday and is 10 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. The blaze is California’s largest wildfire so far this year.

»» Read more here

Animal shelter’s new texting program can help find your lost pet

Front Street Animal Shelter released a new texting program that gives pet owners resources to find their missing pet. It provides owners with places to look and platforms to post on.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”