Tonight’s Nightly Buzz: Aug. 2, 2019

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

West Sacramento McKesson plant targeted over ‘suspicious’ opioid sales

Federal agents obtained a warrant to inspect McKesson Corporation’s facility on Thursday. They’re looking for records of how the company distributed addictive drugs.

49ers honor fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan

The San Francisco 49ers paid their respects to fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan at their training camp practice Thursday.

Costco sausage recall

Thounds of pounds of sausages that were sold at Costco stores across California have been recalled because they contained pieces of rubber gloves.

In-N-Out ‘out’ as top fast food chain

A new survey by Market Force ranks Chick-Fil-A as America’s favorite fast food chain, kicking In-N-Out out of the top spot.

