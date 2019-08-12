Nightly Buzz, Aug. 12, 2019: Drugged in Davis + Unspent mental health funds + Hottest week of 2019

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
7 women report being drugged while drinking in Davis, 3 sexually assaulted
A May report shows three women claimed they were drugged while drinking at downtown Davis bars. Since then, police have received more reports from people who say they were also drugged. Three women also say they were sexually assaulted.
Sacramento County left millions in state mental health funds unspent
Sacramento County has $126 million in unspent funds meant to invest in mental health services. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved a proposal last week to spend the money quicker.
Hottest week of the year? Triple-digit temperatures expected in Sacramento
Sacramento could reach 104 degrees by the middle of this week, making it the hottest week of 2019 thus far.
Sacramento Kings release 2019-20 schedule
The Sacramento Kings released their schedule for the upcoming season Monday. They will open in Phoenix on Oct. 23 and will face the Golden State Warriors for the first time at Chase Center on Dec. 15.
