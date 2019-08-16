Nightly Buzz, Aug. 16, 2019: Ban over crime + Airport parking woes + National parks posters

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

City seeks ban against 7 residents accused of drug, theft, assault crimes





Sacramento is taking an aggressive tactic against seven residents accused of a series of property and drug crimes along the Broadway corridor.

New economy lot opens at Sac International Airport





Sacramento International Airport has opened a permanent second economy lot to each a parking crunch.

California sues Trump administration over ‘public charge’ rule





Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra have filed a lawsuit to block the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule, which would deny immigrants green cards if they are likely to rely on public benefits.

Photographer creating national park posters reminiscent of WPA art





A photographer from Northern California is on a mission to create nostalgic posters of all of America’s national parks ... in a style inspired by the Works Progress Administration artwork of the 1930s.

