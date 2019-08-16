Drugs, thefts, assaults: Sacramento wants to ban 7 people from prominent business corridor

Learn about the proposed homeless shelter site near Curtis Park A grassy lot near Highway 99 between X Street and Broadway in Sacramento could be the next site for a large city-run homeless shelter under a proposal by Councilman Jay Schenirer in March 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A grassy lot near Highway 99 between X Street and Broadway in Sacramento could be the next site for a large city-run homeless shelter under a proposal by Councilman Jay Schenirer in March 2019.

In an aggressive tactic against seven Sacramento residents accused of a series of property and drug crimes along the Broadway corridor, the city of Sacramento has filed a lawsuit to ban them as a “public nuisance” from a wide swath of the area stretching from Highway 99 to Ninth Street.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Sacramento Superior Court, complains that an “excessive amount of police resources (are) being dedicated to the Designated Area” where residents and business owners “describe a high-crime area,” property values are threatened and “a sense of fear among citizens permeates the area.”

“Our team is constantly dealing with the aftermath of drug activity at the Designated Area,” Joan Borucki, executive director of the Greater Broadway District, said in a declaration filed with the suit. “This includes dealing with the human waste, needle pick-up, theft, car break-ins and vandalism on a daily basis.”

The suit names seven individuals – Sean Conner, Michael Dibiaso, Dimitriy Gologyuk, Troy Green, Kelvin C. Peterson, Joseph Soto and Kenneth Whitlock – and recites a number of allegations against each of them.

The allegations range from being drunk in public, shoplifting, assault, drug use, carrying concealed weapons and trespassing.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction that would bar the seven from being within the area “at any time,” a move that prominent Sacramento civil rights attorney Mark Merin said Friday he would fight.

“This is a huge assault on civil liberties,” Merin said, adding that he planned to reach out to the ACLU, National Lawyer’s Guild and civil libertarians to oppose the effort. “It’s just so shocking.

“They could impose this type of injunction on everybody on the American River. They could really take the entire city of Sacramento and make it an exclusion zone so it starts to look like South Africa.”

Merin said that he has not been contacted by any of the seven targeted defendants and believes the city could initially win an injunction because the individuals may be difficult to locate and serve with notice of the suit. None of the seven could immediately be located for comment Friday.

The lawsuit comes as the city continues to struggle with its burgeoning homeless population and coincides with a new city effort to improve the Broadway corridor by making it friendlier to pedestrians and cyclists.

The area the city is targeting extends roughly from Ninth Street east to Highway 99 and from W Street south to Second Avenue, in the Land Park and Curtis Park neighborhoods. The area the seven would be excluded from includes Gunther’s Ice Cream, the Tower Cafe, the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery and the Bike Dog Taproom, as well as many other businesses and restaurants.

Sacramento police say in the lawsuit that the area accounts for 45 percent of all arrests made in the overall patrol beat area.

“This corridor has been the focus of many complaints, which are attributable in large part to certain individuals who are drawn to the Broadway Corridor because of the criminal activities that take place there,” Sgt. Greg Galliano wrote in a declaration filed with the suit. “For years, the Broadway corridor has been a place where individuals may go to purchase, acquire and use narcotics-related paraphernalia.

“Drugs, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines, can be acquired inexpensively.”

Borucki, the Greater Broadway District director, said in an interview that business and property owners in the area have been experiencing repeated theft and vandalism issues from the same people for about two years.

“”Each individual little theft or vandalism is a small crime in and of itself, but when they accumulate over time it becomes a bigger issue, so we’re kind of hoping this helps,” Borucki said. “It gives another tool to law enforcement in the district, so we’ll see how it works.”

Not all of the seven men named in the complaint are homeless, she said.

“We have other homeless people in the Broadway district who don’t cause those problems,” Borucki said.

The AutoZone at 19th and Broadway loses about $1,000 a month in merchandise, Borucki said.

Broken windows have also been a huge issue, Borucki said.

“It becomes a deterrent,” Borucki said. “That’s what (customers) leave with, this vision of having that bad experience.”

Andrew Skanchy, who owns residential and commercial properties in the Broadway corridor, said tenants have complained about theft, campers, broken windows and RVs parked under the freeway that seem to him to be “havens of drug activity.”

And although he wants to see a cleaner, safer district, he said the lawsuit itself might not fully address the crime and transiency problem in the area.

“I’m agnostic on that (the lawsuit),” Skanchy said. “A lawsuit against a few individuals certainly won’t solve the problem.”

He said that while camping ordinances should be enforced, homeless people need a place to go — like a local shelter — and he supports the city’s broader efforts to make incremental progress in that direction.