Nightly Buzz, Aug. 19, 2019: Shooting law signed + River attack investigated + Restaurant moves

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Newsom signs new law on when police can use deadly force





Governor Gavin Newsom stood next to the brother of Stephon Clark, a man who was slain by Sacramento police, and signed what is believed to be one of the toughest laws in the country instructing police officers when they can use use deadly force.

Experienced hiker found dead in Trinity County after 5-day search

An experienced hiker was found dead Sunday off trail in the Trinity Alps following a five-day search.

Police seek man suspected in sexual assaults near American River





Sacramento police are seeking the community’s help in finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting two women near the American River on Sunday.

Carmichael Italian restaurant Serritella’s is moving - but not far





Serritella’s Italian restaurant, a longtime Carmichael fixture, will be moving locations starting this week. It’ll be going across the street to the Milagro Centre.

