Nightly Buzz, Aug. 22, 2019: New Folsom restaurant + Child care costs rise + Stockton college ranked one of best

New Zocalo Mexican restaurant coming to Folsom shopping center
Zocalo Mexican restaurant will soon be coming to Folsom’s Broadstone Plaza shopping center. It will be the Sacramento area’s fourth location.
Surging child care costs are hurting Sacramento families
Sacramento residents can expect to pay about as much for infant daycare as most of the nation spends on rent for an apartment.
San Joaquin Delta College named one of the best in the country
San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton was recently named the fourth best community college in the United States.
Sacramento State opens new science complex
When Sacramento State welcomes students back to campus for the fall 2019 semester on Monday, they will be greeted by a new $91 million, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Science Complex.
