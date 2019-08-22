Nightly Buzz, Aug. 22, 2019: New Folsom restaurant + Child care costs rise + Stockton college ranked one of best

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee's Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report.

New Zocalo Mexican restaurant coming to Folsom shopping center

Zocalo Mexican restaurant will soon be coming to Folsom’s Broadstone Plaza shopping center. It will be the Sacramento area’s fourth location.

Surging child care costs are hurting Sacramento families

Sacramento residents can expect to pay about as much for infant daycare as most of the nation spends on rent for an apartment.

San Joaquin Delta College named one of the best in the country

San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton was recently named the fourth best community college in the United States.

Sacramento State opens new science complex





When Sacramento State welcomes students back to campus for the fall 2019 semester on Monday, they will be greeted by a new $91 million, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Science Complex.

