Nightly Buzz, Aug. 30, 2019: voters say no to more firefighters + California marijuana friendly + Delta island sale

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Voters in fire-prone region say no to more firefighters

Despite living in one of California’s most fire-prone regions, voters in El Dorado County overwhelmingly rejected a tax measure that would have paid for more local firefighters.

Massive fight at Stockton high school caught on camera

A video shows a large fight in Stockton on Thursday afternoon near Stagg High School. It’s been reported the brawl happened off campus during lunch hour.

California is friendliest state for marijuana business, law firm analysis finds

An analysis conducted by a law firm determined California has the most business-friendly cannabis regulations in the nation.

Buyer interested in purchasing entire Delta island for $1.2 million

An entire nine-acre Delta island near Isleton is selling for $1.195 million.

