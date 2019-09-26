Nightly Buzz: Cops who killed Stephon Clark cleared + Cajun restaurant expanding + Scientist robbed at gunpoint

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Cops who killed Stephon Clark cleared
The Sacramento Police Department on Thursday cleared Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet, who fatally shot Stephon Clark in 2018.
Scientist robbed at gunpoint
An entomologist visiting UC Davis for a research trip was robbed at gunpoint last week
Opioid prescription rates drop in the Sacramento region
Doctors prescribed fewer opioids to local patients last year.
Cajun restaurant expanding to downtown
Skip’s Fish & Chicken plans to open a downtown restaurant this month and in two other Sacramento neighborhoods soon.
