Nightly Buzz: Cops who killed Stephon Clark cleared + Cajun restaurant expanding + Scientist robbed at gunpoint

Cops who killed Stephon Clark cleared

The Sacramento Police Department on Thursday cleared Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet, who fatally shot Stephon Clark in 2018.

Scientist robbed at gunpoint

An entomologist visiting UC Davis for a research trip was robbed at gunpoint last week

Opioid prescription rates drop in the Sacramento region

Doctors prescribed fewer opioids to local patients last year.

Cajun restaurant expanding to downtown

Skip’s Fish & Chicken plans to open a downtown restaurant this month and in two other Sacramento neighborhoods soon.

