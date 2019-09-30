Nightly Buzz, Sept. 30, 2019: College athletes paid + Income rises + Tornado in Davis

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
California becomes first state to allow college athletes to be paid
On Monday Governor Newsom signed a law allowing college athletes to be paid starting in 2023, rejecting opposition from the NCAA.
Sacramento’s median household income rises
The median household income in the Sacramento region rose to a historic high last year as unemployment remained low.
Tornado touches down in Davis
The National Weather Service office confirmed that a tornado occurred about 6:40 p.m. Saturday just north of Davis.
Apple Hill spa resort on the market
The owner of the Time Out Resort and Spa has put her property on Apple Vista Lane in Camino on the market.
