Nightly Buzz, Sept. 30, 2019: College athletes paid + Income rises + Tornado in Davis

California becomes first state to allow college athletes to be paid

On Monday Governor Newsom signed a law allowing college athletes to be paid starting in 2023, rejecting opposition from the NCAA.

Sacramento’s median household income rises

The median household income in the Sacramento region rose to a historic high last year as unemployment remained low.

Tornado touches down in Davis

The National Weather Service office confirmed that a tornado occurred about 6:40 p.m. Saturday just north of Davis.

Apple Hill spa resort on the market

The owner of the Time Out Resort and Spa has put her property on Apple Vista Lane in Camino on the market.

