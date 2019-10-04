Nightly Buzz, Oct. 4, 2019: Mather airshow + Weather warmup + Kaiser data breach + Kings

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
California Capital Airshow is this weekend
The Blue Angels will fly over the Sacramento-area sky to highlight the California Capital Airshow, which takes off this weekend at Mather Airport.
Weather is warming up in Sacramento
Sunny skies, warm afternoon temperatures and mostly calm winds are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Kaiser Permanente data breach affects around 1,000
A data breach left personal information on 990 Sacramento-area patients exposed to an unknown and unauthorized individual for about 13 hours, Kaiser Permanente said.
Sacramento Kings make history with India Games
The Sacramento Kings, with the NBA’s first Indian owner, had every opportunity to win the first NBA game ever played on Indian soil. They didn’t … but it was a historical day nevertheless.
