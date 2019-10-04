Nightly Buzz, Oct. 4, 2019: Mather airshow + Weather warmup + Kaiser data breach + Kings

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

California Capital Airshow is this weekend

The Blue Angels will fly over the Sacramento-area sky to highlight the California Capital Airshow, which takes off this weekend at Mather Airport.

Read more here

Weather is warming up in Sacramento

Sunny skies, warm afternoon temperatures and mostly calm winds are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Read more here

Kaiser Permanente data breach affects around 1,000

A data breach left personal information on 990 Sacramento-area patients exposed to an unknown and unauthorized individual for about 13 hours, Kaiser Permanente said.

Read more here

Sacramento Kings make history with India Games

The Sacramento Kings, with the NBA’s first Indian owner, had every opportunity to win the first NBA game ever played on Indian soil. They didn’t … but it was a historical day nevertheless.

Read more here











