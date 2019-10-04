Warm weather, no rain and calmer skies expected this weekend in Sacramento region

SHARE COPY LINK

It might be a good time for a picnic, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Sunny skies, warm afternoon temperatures and mostly calm winds are expected this weekend in Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will rise steadily, from about 76 degrees Friday to 82 on Saturday, 86 on Sunday and about 90 by Monday, the latest NWS forecasts show. No precipitation and no freak weather events, like last week’s tornado near Davis, are anticipated.

Overnight and morning temperatures are warming as well, to the mid-50s, after the capital set two record marks within a few days earlier this week. Sacramento Executive Airport dipped to 42 degrees early Wednesday, an all-time low for Oct. 2.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As a low-pressure system leaves the area and is replaced by a high-pressure one, most of the Sacramento Valley will follow a similar warming trend.

High pressure over the west coast will bring fair skies and warm temperatures over the weekend. Saturday will see highs near normal with northerly breezes. Sunday will see lighter winds and slightly above normal temperatures. #cawx pic.twitter.com/o2VnO5poEp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 4, 2019

What about Tahoe and the mountains?

Snow isn’t expected between now and Monday in the Sierra Nevada range.

South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City will see high temperatures return to the mid-60s this weekend, with clear skies and minimal wind, according to NWS forecasts.

Last weekend, about 3 inches of snow fell throughout much of the Northern Sierra range, prompting brief chain controls in place on Interstate 80 near the summit.