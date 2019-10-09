Nightly Buzz, Oct. 9, 2019: PG&E power outage + Zillow online sales + Criminal backgrounds

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

California power outage taking its toll of routine life

The largest blackout in California history left more than 800,000 customers without power Wednesday.

Zillow launches service to sell your home online in Sacramento

Zillow has announced a service that allows Sacramento homeowners to sell their house with little more than the click of a mouse.

Criminal background checks for state employees snare 3 workers

Two employees at a California tax department left their jobs after criminal background checks turned up old convictions.

Iconic Old Sac restaurant reopens after cockroach closure

The Firehouse Restaurant in Old Sacramento has reopened after back-to-back closures for cockroaches.

