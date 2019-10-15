Nightly Buzz, Oct. 15, 2019: Quadruple homicide suspect + FBI investigates pot business + New California laws

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Man suspected in Roseville quadruple homicide

A man was arrested Monday after turning himself in at the Mount Shasta police station with a dead body in his car saying he had killed multiple people.

FBI investigating Sacramento pot businesses

The FBI has been investigating whether Sacramento marijuana businesses have made payoffs to public officials in exchange for favorable treatment.

New California laws Gavin Newsom just signed

Governor Gavin Newsom finished his first session as governor on Sunday with a bill-signing sprint that brought his total approved laws to 870.

Elk Grove police dog leaps into pool, wins Splash Dog championship

A former Elk Grove police K9 took a nearly 20-foot leap into a pool to win the championship in the Splash Dogs 2019 competition in Folsom.

