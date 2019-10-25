Nightly Buzz, Oct. 25: Extreme wind danger + Kincade Fire update + Kings home opener

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”
850,000 could lose power due to extreme winds this weekend
Northern California residents should brace for what could be the strongest winds of the year as PG&E announces 850,000 could lose power this weekend.
Kincade Fire grows; PG&E reports faulty transmission tower
While the Kincade fire grew, PG&E announced they had a faulty transmission tower in the area.
Suspects in sheriff deputy’s death face state, federal charges
Two suspects are facing murder charges, and the accomplice is charged with being an accessory.
Sacramento Kings home opener
The Sacramento Kings will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at their home opener tonight.
Comments